'No Ego There': Rihanna's Hilarious Fan Mix-Up Goes Viral, Leaves Internet Smiling - Watch

Rihanna's Viral Video With Fan | Instagram

Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most famous international singers, and she has fans across the globe. Her interactions with fans always become the topic of discussion on social media, and now, a video has gone viral in which she is seen having a hilarious encounter with a fan.

In the video, Rihanna is seen getting down from a car, and a fan requests a picture with her. But the singer gets confused and thinks that the fan is asking her to click his solo picture. She takes his phone and asks him to pose. Later, the fan says that he wants to click a picture with her. She laughs and happily poses with him.

While she is posing, the fan compliments her, saying, "You are beautiful," so the man behind the camera says, "Relax with the compliments, buddy." Netizens are speculating that the man behind the camera was Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Netizens React To Rihanna's Video With Fan

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented on Reddit, "She was so enthusiastic, it was so damn endearing. No ego there, she was stoked to get a good picture for him (sic)."

A Reddit user recollected meeting Rihanna and wrote, "Yeah I met her once in 2012 in line at the Miami airport and she was super nice. Asked me if I was a fan and I was like nahhh not really you're talented but I'm a metalhead and she was super cool appreciated my honesty and we vibed and joked around for a few minutes until we got through security. I don't think her giant bodyguard dude liked me much though lol (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "I love how, when she thought he was just asking her to take the picture, she was like, 'I'm gonna crush that shit,' like she was hyped to do a good job, hahaha (sic)."

Well, we are sure other fans of Rihanna would be quite jealous of the boy who got a chance to meet the singer and share such a hilarious moment with her.