No Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4! Makers planning to cast Ranbir Kapoor or any young actor

The fourth instalment of the highly popular Dhoom franchise is creating a buzz in Bollywood as the makers have reportedly started planning for the movie. The news of the fourth Dhoom film has led to a lot of speculation about who will be a part of the cast.

While rumours had suggested that Aamir Khan would be reprising his Sahir and Samar characters from 'Dhoom 3', new reports indicate that Aditya Chopra, the producer of the franchise, is looking to cast young actors like Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor.

No Aamir Khan in Dhoom 4

A report in Koimoi.com stated that Aditya Chopra is not interested in working with Aamir Khan for Dhoom 4, even though Khan is known for his exceptional action sequences in films like 'Dhoom 3', 'Ghajini', 'Sarfarosh', and 'Ghulam'. A source said, "Aamir has always been very good with action and you can see that in films like ‘Dhoom 3’.

The actor took a break from movies to spend some time with his family and to make sure he do not play repetitive characters while choosing his next project. But now, Aamir is keeping an eye out for a script that will present him with an opportunity to do thrilling action."

It remains unclear what Aditya Chopra's plans are for Dhoom 4, but it seems he is keen to cast a fresh face for the film. Ranbir Kapoor has also expressed his desire to be a part of the franchise, stating, “I would love to associate myself with Dhoom 4 or any film of that kind. However, it has not been offered to me so far.”

About Dhoom series

The Dhoom franchise is known for its high-octane action sequences and has been a favourite of audiences since its inception. It is no surprise that there is so much buzz surrounding the fourth instalment of the franchise.

It will be interesting to see who Aditya Chopra eventually casts in the lead roles and what kind of thrilling action sequences the movie will have in store for its fans.