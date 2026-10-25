Nithya Menen Reveals Why She Avoids Listening To Her Own Songs From OK Kanmani |

Actor Nithya Menen opened up about why she prefers to keep away from her own music and films when she is not working, during a session at IFP Season 16.

When asked whether she listens to her songs from OK Kanmani, the actor revealed that she finds it slightly uncomfortable to revisit her own work, as it reminds her of her profession.

“I don't really listen to my own music as it's a bit uncomfortable for me,” she said, explaining that she also avoids watching films or listening to music closely associated with the industry when she is not shooting.

Menen added that consuming work by her friends or people she knows can also remind her of work. She prefers watching films and listening to music that are far removed from the industry, allowing her to disconnect from her professional life.