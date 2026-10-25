'Maine Kiya Kya Hai?': Comedian Masoom Rajwani Alleges Mumbai Police Brutality After Getting Detained During Sahil Wakode Protest - VIDEO

Stand-up comedian Masoom Rajwani shared a video on social media showing Mumbai Police personnel attempting to detain him during a protest held in solidarity with Sahil Wakode. In the video posted on his official Instagram account on Sunday (October 25), Masoom can be heard questioning the police as they try to hold him.

“Maine kiya kya hai?” he repeatedly asks in the clip. He is also heard requesting a police officer not to pull his t-shirt as the personnel attempt to detain him.

Along with the video, Masoom accused the police of using force against protesters and urged people to share the footage to draw attention to the incident.

“Look at @mumbaipolice and their brutality. Shame on police for using brute force, detaining 8 woman, tearing clothes of one woman and detaining 2 minor boys with me. Please share this ahead tagging media and leaders of opposition to show the state of affairs in Mumbai. See you at another protest. Jai bhim,” the comedian wrote on Instagram.

According to posts shared by users on X, Masoom was participating in a candlelight gathering organised to express solidarity with Sahil Wakode, a Dalit student who died by suicide at IIT Bombay.

Sahil, a BTech IIT Bombay student was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during an exam and was found dead in his hostel room hours later on September 18. Sahil’s parents have been protesting for the past month, demanding action regarding their son’s death and resignation of the institute's director.

Sahil's parents have alleged that caste-based harassment contributed to his death.

Who is Masoom Rajwani?

Masoom began his stand-up comedy journey in January 2016 after dropping out of law school to pursue his passion. He is known for his raw, unfiltered political satire and commentary on contemporary Indian society, identity politics and freedom of speech.

Through his performances and digital platforms, Rajwani has built an audience by addressing subjects such as Islamophobia, feminism, economic inequality and media bias, including issues that are often considered sensitive or critical of those in power.