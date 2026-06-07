Nithya Menen On Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi Objectification Controversy: 'You Can Assert Yourself, I Don't Believe You End Up Helpless'

Actress Nithya Menen reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding Peddi and the debate over whether Janhvi Kapoor has been objectified in the film. While Menen admitted she has not watched Peddi, she said she is firmly against the objectification of female actors in movies. However, she also strongly defended the South Indian film industry, arguing that objectification is not unique to South Indian cinema but a trend seen across film industries worldwide.

Nithya Menen On Peddi Controversy

'Actors Should Have Better Boundaries'

Speaking to Variety India, she said, "I feel the root of the problem lies in the hyper-commercialization of cinema. Whatever works commercially and titillates the audience is often indulged in for mass success. Is it too much? Absolutely. I wonder if actors should actually have better boundaries and the person who’s performing the scene should be able to put their foot down and say they are not okay with being objectified."

'I Would Not Do Certain Roles Or Scenes'

Menen said it is important for actors to have strong convictions, adding that she cannot imagine being told to do something she is uncomfortable with because she has always been clear about the kinds of roles and scenes she is willing to take on. She stressed that such decisions depend on an individual's priorities and what they believe their responsibility is as an actor and artist.

Nithya further said that female actors should make their intentions clear from the outset. According to her, if someone has been doing a certain kind of commercial cinema for years and suddenly objects to it, their concerns may not be taken seriously.

'I Don't Believe You End Up Helpess...'

"I also don’t believe that you end up helpless in a situation. You can assert yourself. It depends on what that person’s priority is. Are there films that I don’t get to do or genres that I don’t get to do because I don’t do certain kinds of stuff? Yes. But I am okay with it because I choose that over fame. If you only want to be a top star and are willing to do anything to get there, then that is a call you have taken," said Nithya.

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has not reacted to the ongoing Peddi controversy.