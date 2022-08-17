Nidhhi Agerwal’s top five most iconic style statements

Nidhhi Agerwal, who celebrated her birthday on August 17, will soon be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She made her acting debut with Munna Michael. The actress is not only blessed with stunning looks but has impeccable taste in fashion. The Free Press Journal handpicks five of her most stylish appearances.

Black beauty!

With unkempt hair and black attire, Nidhhi looks sizzling hot in this picture!

Elegance personified!

Nidhhi exudes style and elegance sporting an off-white embroidery saree with colour coordinated necklace and earrings.

Saree state of affairs!

Nidhhi scores brownie points from the fashion gurus for pulling off a black saree with minimalistic accessories. She looks like a dream!

Glow like sunshine!

Opting for a new colour this time, Nidhhi aces an orange colour stylish outfit with perfect makeup and hair! Don’t miss out her lens that speaks volumes!

Slaying the slit!

Last but not the least, Nidhhi sets the temperature soaring with a high-end and stylish thigh-slit gown!