Nia Sharma's 'No Selfies Next 3 Days' Announcement Leaves Fans Curious; Here's What Happened

Nia Sharma's 'No Selfies Next 3 Days' Announcement Leaves Fans Curious |

Television actress Nia Sharma has announced that she is taking a few days off from posting selfies on social media. Yes, you heard it right! The actress is neither taking a break from social media nor stepping away from sharing her thoughts, but has decided to stay away from selfies specifically. And there is a reason behind it, which she revealed on social media.

Nia shared a selfie from inside her car, followed by another picture of herself lying down with cream applied to her face, seemingly as part of a skin treatment. She captioned the pictures, "No selfies next 3 days." The actress then revealed that she had undergone a skin repair treatment, adding, "Skin repair n all."

Before sharing the update about her brief selfie break, Nia was seen offering prayers on the occasion of Naag Panchami. She shared a clip of herself holding a plate of diyas while praying to Lord Shiva.

What All Beauty Treatments Did Nia Sharma Undergo?

Nia Sharma has previously been open about her struggles with acne, dark circles and hair loss. The actress revealed that she underwent a four-month skin-treatment plan after developing acne and dark circles while shooting Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also spoken about regularly following treatments and maintaining a disciplined routine to deal with her skin and hair concerns. However, Nia has denied opting for fillers, despite being advised to get them for her dark circles, and has said that the changes in her appearance over the years have largely been a natural transformation.

She said, "The current trend of overdoing fillers is affecting me. No guy appreciates those big boobs, altered fake lips and heavy fillers the young girls are opting for," as per Hindustan Times. Nia did mention people calling her "dusky" but she flaunted her colour saying that she get roles because of the same.