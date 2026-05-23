'Next 24 Hrs Are Crucial': Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Admitted To ICU After Stroke; Dipika Kakar's Husband Seeks 'Duas'

'Next 24 Hrs Are Crucial': Dipika Kakar's Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Seeks Prayers As Father Gets Admitted To ICU After Suffering A Stroke |

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim shared a concerning update on social media. The actor, who is married to Dipika Kakar, revealed that his father suffered a stroke this morning and was immediately admitted to the ICU. Shoaib also requested prayers for his father’s speedy recovery.

Shoaib wrote "Need all your prayers & duas for Papa." He then explained, "Papa again had a stroke this morning and has been admitted to the ICU." The actor further asked his fans and following to pray for his father to recover. Shoaib wrote, "Please please keep him in your prayers Next 24 hrs are crucial."

Actor’s father had previously suffered a brain stroke in 2021, after which Shoaib Ibrahim regularly kept fans updated about his health condition. The actor had revealed that his father’s left side was partially paralysed due to a clot in the brain and that the initial 72 hours after the stroke were extremely critical. However, Shoaib later shared that doctors were hopeful as the damage was limited and his father gradually started responding to treatment.

Over the years, Shoaib’s father has continued to appear in the family’s vlogs and social media posts, indicating that he recovered to a large extent with time, treatment and rehabilitation. While the family never confirmed a complete recovery, Shoaib often spoke about staying positive and thanked fans for their constant prayers and support during his father’s health journey.

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Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among television’s most-loved celebrity couples. The duo first met on the sets of the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, where their friendship gradually blossomed into love. After dating for several years, Shoaib and Dipika tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Bhopal on February 22, 2018. The couple often shares glimpses of their personal life through vlogs and social media, and they welcomed their son Ruhaan in 2023.