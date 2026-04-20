Dipika Kakar Says Monthly MRI Scans Are Now Part Of Life Amid Health Battle | Video | Photo Via YouTube

Mumbai: Television star Dipika Kakar took to her YouTube vlogs to share a health update, where she revealed that her doctor has advised her to undergo MRI scans almost every month for better diagnosis of her health and illness.

The actress revealed that regular MRI scans have now become a part of her life as she continues to battle health complications, saying that she will now have to ‘live with it’.

In a recent vlog on their YouTube channel, her husband and television actor Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika revealed that recent MRI reports showed two tiny spots, but doctors have assured them that they are too small to act upon at the moment.

“In the MRI, there are two small dots again, but they are very small. Doctors have said that taking any action right now will not be sensible. We will repeat the scan after a month.

I think this is going to be a routine for us. We have to do very close scans,” Dipika said. Both Dipika and Shoaib further explained that these spots are so minute that they don’t even appear in CT scans and are only visible through MRI due to its sensitivity.

Dipika added that the doctors will take timely action if required, similar to her earlier treatment with RFA (Radiofrequency Ablation) as advised by doctors.

The actress also shared that she will soon begin immunotherapy, which has been recommended by multiple doctors. “It will start this week. It requires going to the hospital every 20–30 days, and each session lasts about 5–6 hours,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Dipika, who has been dealing with a serious health condition involving cysts and cancer concerns, has earlier too spoken about the emotional and physical toll of constant medical examinations.

She had admitted that fatigue and mental exhaustion often take over. Shoaib was seen stressing over the importance of maintaining a positive environment at home especially when there's somebody who is not in the best phase physically and mentally.

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“There should be fun and laughter at home. Being happy is also an important part of your well-being,” he said. Shoaib also shared that Dipika has been following a strict diet and has naturally lost around 2 kg over the past month.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)