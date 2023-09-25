Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Greet Paps With Folded Hands At Delhi Airport (WATCH)

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reached Delhi on Monday evening from Udaipur. The couple was spotted at Delhi capital in ethnic outfits. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife when they left their wedding venue in Udaipur on Monday afternoon.

In a video shared by ANI on X, Parineeti and Raghav are seen posing for paps at the airport. While the new bride was seen wearing a neon green suit, Raghav opted for brown kurta and printed jacket.

As paps congratulated them for their wedding, the couple replied, "Thank you so much."

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on September 24 in the presence of their family members and close friends.

The bride was a sight to behold in a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga which she paired with a chunky emerald set. She wore gold-toned kaleere, and her wrist was adorned with a heavy set of chooras.

Sharing their wedding photos on Instagram, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

Their was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry as well as politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, actress Bhagyashree and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra attended the big-fat Punjabi wedding.

The couple will reportedly host a reception in Chandigarh on September 30.

Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

