New Dad Ranveer Singh Gets Into Navratri Spirit, Flaunts Garba Moves With Nita Ambani At Mumbai Event – VIDEO

Ranveer Singh's Garba Video With Nita Ambani Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently welcomed his second baby girl with wife Deepika Padukone, has been making rare public appearances following the release of Dhurandhar. On Saturday evening, October 10, the new dad attended the first anniversary celebration of Swadesh Eros in Mumbai. The flagship art and craft store by Reliance Foundation hosted a special event on the eve of Navratri, celebrating Devi Shakti, with Nita Ambani playing host.

Ranveer Singh's Garba Video Goes Viral

Now, an inside video from the celebrations has gone viral, showing Ranveer showcasing his Garba moves alongside Nita Ambani.

In the viral video, Ranveer can be seen performing Garba, while Nita Ambani joins in the festive spirit. Their cheerful moments have caught the attention of fans as celebrations kick off ahead of the nine-day festival, which begins on Sunday, October 11, and concludes with Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20.

Check out the video:

What Ranveer Singh Wore

Embracing his girl-dad era, the actor made a striking appearance in a pink ethnic ensemble featuring a floral-embroidered jacket paired with a matching kurta and white bottoms. He completed his look with tinted sunglasses and his signature diamond studs, adding a royal touch to his festive outfit.

The star-studded event also saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shanaya Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Farah Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Ranveer Singh Upcoming Film

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller that marks the directorial debut of Jai Mehta, son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and is set in a dystopian Mumbai.

Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.