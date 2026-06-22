'New Chapter Begins': Bigg Boss 10's Nitibha Kaul Announces Wedding To Jags Bagh- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 10's Nitibha Kaul Announces Wedding To Jags Bagh- VIDEO |

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul surprised her fans by announcing her engagement on social media. The actress shared a joint post with Jags Bagh on Instagram, featuring the couple dressed in traditional attire as they performed ardaas together. While many initially assumed that the post marked their wedding, several netizens pointed out that it was, in fact, their roka or engagement ceremony announcement.

Uploading a video from the ceremony, Nitibha wrote, "A new chapter begins today." Hinting that the couple is set to tie the knot in the coming months, she further added, "Over the next few months, we’ll be taking you along as we count down to the biggest celebration of our lives."

The actress also unveiled the couple's wedding hashtag, writing, "Welcome to #KaulingItForever." Reacting to the post, her fiancé Jags commented, "My favorite story. My favorite person. #KaulingitForever with my forever."

Several celebrities and friends congratulated the couple in the comments section. Tusshar Kapoor wrote, "You two are just amazing @nitibhakaul see you both soon and god bless you," while content creator Juhi Godambe commented, "Congratulations."

Since Nitibha had already shared her proposal video earlier in 2026, many social media users initially assumed that the latest post was from her wedding ceremony. However, several netizens on Reddit speculated that the couple had actually announced their roka ceremony.

A user shared the post on Reddit with the title, "Nitibha Kaul getting married to her boyfriend inframe: Nitibha Kaul." Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "It must be a roka ceremony with an ardaas." Another commented, "It's a roka. She won't get married without milking it." Meanwhile, some users felt that the visuals made it appear as though the couple had already tied the knot, with one netizen stating, "She made it look like they got married."