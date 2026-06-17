'Never Ever Forget Your Roots': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer's Spiritual Side Goes Viral; Watch VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanuj Mahashabde AKA Iyer Spiritual Side Goes Viral |

A video of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanuj Mahashabde, popularly known as Iyer, is currently circulating on social media. In the video, Tanuj can be seen participating in religious chants and devotional singing. As the clip gained traction online, several social media users praised the actor, calling him the most "humble" actor from TMKOC.

The video shows Tanuj deeply immersed in the spiritual gathering while playing a musical instrument. Dressed in a simple light blue floral shirt paired with jeans, the actor appeared to be enjoying the devotional session. Sharing the clip, a user captioned it, "Never ever forget your roots."

Never ever forget your roots 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MDtwtViJQm — Bhagavad Gita 🪷 (@Geetashloks) June 16, 2026

Praising the actor, another user commented, "This guy is pretty cool, had watched one of his interviews - very humble and nice." Another tweeted, "I think he is the most mature , honest and misunderstood actor from tmkoc." One commenter wrote, "He is a true spiritual person."

This guy is pretty cool, had watched one of his interviews - very humble and nice. — Pran (@4lokissake) June 16, 2026

I think he is the most mature , honest and misunderstood actor from tmkoc ❤️ — Hard disc pandya (@Viratian_787) June 17, 2026

Who Is Tanuj Mahashabde?

Tanuj Mahashabde is a television actor, writer and theatre artist best known for playing scientist Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Although he is widely recognised for portraying a South Indian character on the show, Tanuj hails from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. He has been associated with TMKOC since its launch in 2008 and has become one of the most loved members of the ensemble cast. His on-screen chemistry and constant banter with Dilip Joshi's Jethalal remain among the show's most entertaining aspects.

Before achieving fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanuj spent over 15 years in theatre and worked extensively behind the scenes as a writer. He moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in the entertainment industry and appeared in television shows such as CID, Aahat, and Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen. Apart from acting, he has also contributed as a scriptwriter for several television projects. Over the years, his portrayal of Iyer has made him a household name, earning him a loyal fan following across the country.