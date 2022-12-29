Rashmika Mandanna stirs controversy with 'South Indian films have item numbers and Bollywood has romantic songs' remark

Rashmika Mandanna | Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is once again making headlines for her comments about South Indian film music. Amid the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika triggered new controversy as she said South films have 'masala item numbers while Bollywood has romantic songs'.

Rashmika was asked by a reporter about her views on Bollywood romantic songs. The actress reportedly said that Bollywood romantic songs were always special for her as most south numbers were mass numbers and item songs.

Rashmika slammed by netizens

As soon as Rashmika's comment surfaced online, she was trolled by some social media users. On the other hand, some people supported Rashmika’s remark and agreed that Bollywood has always had best romantic numbers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rashmika's first Bollywood romantic song

It may be mentioned that Rabba Janda from Mission Majnu is Rashmika's first Bollywood romantic song.

The love-number features the never seen before duo-Sidharth and Rashmika. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

About Mission Majnu

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India’s most covert operations. The film takes you through the emotions of loyalty, love, sacrifices and betrayal with an action-packed screenplay where one wrong move can make or break the mission.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu also stars Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi and Mir Sarwar.