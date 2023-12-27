Shah Rukh Khan Shuts Down Netizen Who Reminded Him To Wish Salman Khan On His Birthday

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on December 27, Wednesday, and to mark his special day, wishes poured in for the actor from all corners of not just India, but the entire world. Along with his fans, celebs too showered love on the birthday boy, but the one wish which everyone was eagerly waiting for was that of the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

A slew of celebs took to their social media handles on Wednesday morning to wish Salman, but SRK did not put up a post for his 'Bhai' till evening. And thus, a few netizens reached the conclusion that the King Khan might have actually forgotten Salman's birthday, and they took the liberty to remind him of the same.

As SRK conducted one of his regular #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly, Twitter) on Wednesday evening, a user shared a photo of Salman and reminded King Khan that it was his birthday and he must wish him.

I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!! #Dunki https://t.co/AXvSKa2lqw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 27, 2023

But to his surprise, the Pathaan actor replied that he had already wished the Tiger star. "I know and I have wished him. I don’t do it on social media because it’s personal na?? Waise yeh picture bhai ki awesome hai!!" SRK wrote, winning the hearts of the fans of both the stars.

Salman celebrated his birthday with his entire family at midnight and among those who attended his private birthday bash were Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, and others.

Meanwhile, SRK and Salman shared the screen in two of the biggest blockbusters of the year -- Pathaan and Tiger 3. While Salman played a cameo in Pathaan, SRK did the same for him in Tiger 3. It is to be noted that both the films are connected in a way that they belong to the YRF Spy Universe.

Shah Rukh and Salman will now be seen engaged in the ultimate face-off in the upcoming film Tiger vs Pathaan, which is touted to be the biggest film of the spy universe. The film is expected to go on floors in April this year, and it will be after 28 long years that the superstars will be seen playing the leads together in a film.