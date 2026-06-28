Netflix's New Sign-In Rule: Streaming Platform Now Requires Every User Profile To Have A Unique Email ID - Here's What It Means

Netflix introduced a major sign-in update that changes how users access their profiles. Starting June 15, 2026, every profile on the streaming platform must be linked to a unique email address, giving each user their own login credentials.

The update, which has been rolled out permanently, is reportedly aimed at making account access more personalised and secure, especially for users who are part of shared subscriptions or add-on member accounts.

In recent days, many users have reported seeing a pop-up asking them to "add an email address to your profile" before they could continue using the service. However, the new requirement does not apply to profiles created for children, according to a report by Ars Technica.

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What changes with the new login rule?

Under the updated system, every profile will have its own sign-in details instead of relying on the primary account holder's credentials. This means secondary users can independently manage their login information, update their passwords if needed, sign in on new devices more easily, and use two-factor authentication.

The change also gives profile owners control over their individual settings, including language preferences, audio options, and display configurations, without depending on the main account owner.

Some users aren't happy

While Netflix says the update offers greater convenience and flexibility, it has also drawn criticism online.

Several users have pointed out that the new system could be inconvenient for families who use multiple profiles on the same television or shared device, such as a living room TV.

Others have raised privacy concerns, questioning why Netflix needs every profile to be linked to a separate email address.

Netflix is making a new change that requires every profile on an account to have its own email address.



Previously, one email could be used for an account with up to five profiles. Now, each profile needs a different email to sign in, recover the account, and use personalized… pic.twitter.com/7CE9bfmZtb — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) June 26, 2026

Adding to the debate, Netflix's privacy policy states that the company may share users' email addresses with marketing and advertising partners. This has led some subscribers to worry that the latest update could increase data collection for advertising purposes.

Despite the criticism, Netflix has confirmed that the unique email requirement is a permanent sign-in change that began rolling out on June 15.