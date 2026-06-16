Netflix Or Amazon Prime? Samay Raina's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz Around India's Got Latent Season 2

Samay Raina's Cryptic Post Sparks Buzz Around India's Got Latent Season 2 |

Samay Raina's latest cryptic post has left fans speculating about what he might be hinting at. Is the comedian teasing a new project? His Instagram Story featured a poll naming two major streaming platforms, prompting fans to wonder if he is set to collaborate with one of them.

Samay shared an Instagram Story featuring a chef emoji along with a poll that offered two options: "Netflix & Amazon Prime." He also added a question mark, seemingly inviting fans to weigh in with their guesses.

Under Reality Scoop's post about the story, a user commented, "Lock up / The Alliance?!" Meanwhile, several others speculated that the comedian could be teasing the return of Latent Season 2.

For the unversed, India's Got Latent first premiered on YouTube in June 2024 and quickly became one of the country's most talked-about comedy talent shows, thanks to its unconventional format and celebrity guest appearances. The show's first season was pulled down in February 2025 following the controversy surrounding remarks made by guest panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, which sparked widespread backlash and multiple complaints. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return.

Rumours surrounding Season 2 have been circulating for months. In April 2026, Samay confirmed during his stand-up special that the show would return, while later reports suggested that auditions had already begun. More recently, the comedian revealed that filming for the new season is underway, further fuelling speculation about its release.

Sharvari and Alia Bhatt in latent season 2, prolly promoting #Alpha. pic.twitter.com/kY3CuzV5Mi — पार्थ. (@iparthjoshii) May 18, 2026

Adding to the buzz, a leaked photo from the sets of Season 2 reportedly showed Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari filming for the show, leading many to believe that the upcoming season could feature bigger celebrity guests and a revamped format. Reports have also claimed that the new season may include both toned-down and uncensored versions of the show, although no official details have been confirmed so far.