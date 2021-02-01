Netflix Feb 2021 Releases: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl on the Train', Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', and more

Netflix is all set to roll out originals and new seasons for the month of February. From Parineeti Chopra’s 'The Girl on the Train' to Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', the online streaming platform has a plethora of options for those planning to indulge in binge-watching this month.

'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. It will feature Parineeti as Meera, who will be essaying the role played by Emily in the original.