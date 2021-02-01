Netflix Feb 2021 Releases: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl on the Train', Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', and more

Netflix is all set to roll out originals and new seasons for the month of February. From Parineeti Chopra’s 'The Girl on the Train' to Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', the online streaming platform has a plethora of options for those planning to indulge in binge-watching this month.
'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. It will feature Parineeti as Meera, who will be essaying the role played by Emily in the original.
In the film's Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.
The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and others.
On the other hand, Netflix announced its first Telugu original "Pitta Kathalu", a four-part anthology movie from filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.
The film's title means short stories in Telugu and the movie will chronicle four distinctly bold women.
Bringing these characters to life are Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Saanve Megghana and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Pitta Kathalu also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Sanjith Hegde among many other well-known names.
Check out the complete list of fresh releases below.
Feb 1
Love Daily: Season 1
My Dead Ex: Season 1
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Feb 2
Kid Cosmic
Mighty Express: Season 2
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2
Feb 3
All My Friends Are Dead
Black Beach
Firefly Lane
Feb 5
Hache: Season 2
Invisible City
The Last Paradiso
Little Big Women
Malcolm & Marie
Space Sweepers
Strip Down, Rise Up
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity
Feb 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
Feb 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman
Feb 11
Capitani
Layla Majnun
Red Dot
Squared Love
Feb 12
Buried by the Bernards
Nadiya Bakes
Hate by Dani Rovira
To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Xico's Journey
Feb 15
The Crew
Feb 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie
Good Girls: Season 3
Feb 17
Behind Her Eyes
Hello, Me!
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2
Feb 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan
Pitta Kathalu
Feb 19
I Care A Lot
Tribes of Europa
Feb 20
Classmates Minus
Feb 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks
Pelé
Feb 24
Canine Intervention
Ginny & Georgia
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb 25
Geez & Ann
High-Rise Invasion
Feb 26
Bigfoot Family
Caught by a Wave
Crazy About Her
The Girl on the Train