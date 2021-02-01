Entertainment

Updated on

Netflix Feb 2021 Releases: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl on the Train', Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', and more

By FPJ Web Desk

'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick, released in 2016.

Netflix Feb 2021 Releases: Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl on the Train', Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', and more

Netflix is all set to roll out originals and new seasons for the month of February. From Parineeti Chopra’s 'The Girl on the Train' to Telugu anthology 'Pitta Kathalu', the online streaming platform has a plethora of options for those planning to indulge in binge-watching this month.

'The Girl on the Train' is an upcoming Hindi-language mystery thriller film, which is an official adaptation of actor Emily Blunt's Hollywood flick that was released back in 2016. It will feature Parineeti as Meera, who will be essaying the role played by Emily in the original.

In the film's Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.

The movie also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth and others.

On the other hand, Netflix announced its first Telugu original "Pitta Kathalu", a four-part anthology movie from filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

The film's title means short stories in Telugu and the movie will chronicle four distinctly bold women.

Bringing these characters to life are Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Saanve Megghana and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Pitta Kathalu also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Sanjith Hegde among many other well-known names.

Check out the complete list of fresh releases below.

Feb 1

Love Daily: Season 1

My Dead Ex: Season 1

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Feb 2

Kid Cosmic

Mighty Express: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2

Feb 3

All My Friends Are Dead

Black Beach

Firefly Lane

Feb 5

Hache: Season 2

Invisible City

The Last Paradiso

Little Big Women

Malcolm & Marie

Space Sweepers

Strip Down, Rise Up

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity

Feb 6

The Sinner: Jamie

Feb 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

Feb 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman

Feb 11

Capitani

Layla Majnun

Red Dot

Squared Love

Feb 12

Buried by the Bernards

Nadiya Bakes

Hate by Dani Rovira

To All The Boys: Always And Forever

Xico's Journey

Feb 15

The Crew

Feb 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie

Good Girls: Season 3

Feb 17

Behind Her Eyes

Hello, Me!

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2

Feb 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan

Pitta Kathalu

Feb 19

I Care A Lot

Tribes of Europa

Feb 20

Classmates Minus

Feb 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks

Pelé

Feb 24

Canine Intervention

Ginny & Georgia

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Feb 25

Geez & Ann

High-Rise Invasion

Feb 26

Bigfoot Family

Caught by a Wave

Crazy About Her

The Girl on the Train

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in