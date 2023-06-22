Neeyat Trailer: Vidya Balan Plays Detective Again, Uncovers Hidden Motives & Mysteries In Anu Menon's Whodunnit

After releasing a teaser and introducing 11 characters, the makers of Vidya Balan's Neeyat have shared the trailer of the film on June 22.

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the trailer takes the viewers into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

Audiences can expect edge-of-the-seat, captivating entertainment from this murder-mystery with Vidya Balan looking especially refreshing in a never-seen-before avatar.

The movie also features Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles.

Speaking about her experience of working on Neeyat and returning to the big screen, Vidya Balan said, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, Detective Mira Rao is not your everyday, classic detective which is what made it great fun for me. Also, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into an unusual and quirky character but I also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful digital stint with three films - Shakuntala Devi’ (2020) Sherni (2021) and Jalsa (2022).

Neeyat is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. Anu Menon shared, "Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder-mystery with such a huge cast, in a completely foreign location. While working with Vidya and this ensemble cast, was both exciting and challenging; it was also a lot of fun."

Neeyat will release across theatres worldwide on July 7, 2023.