Neetu Kapoor Questions Paps Over Back Shots After Salman Khan Addresses Issue On Bigg Boss 20: 'Aapko Yeh Accha Lagta Hai Na?' - VIDEO

Neetu Kapoor Questions Paps Over Back Shots | Photos via Instagram

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor joined the ongoing conversation around paparazzi photography and the practice of taking back shots of actresses. Kapoor was recently spotted in Mumbai, where she gave a sarcastic response after photographers reportedly asked her to pose with her back towards them.

As Neetu stepped out of an establishment and walked towards her car, the paparazzi asked her for a picture from the back. Rather than posing for them, the actress turned around and questioned their repeated interest in such photographs.

“Aapko yeh bada accha lagta hai na, ‘back’? (You really like this, don’t you? ‘back’),” Neetu said.

The photographers responded in the negative, after which Neetu got into her car and closed the door.

Kapoor's brief interaction with the paps comes after actor Salman Khan addressed the issue of uncomfortable photographs of actresses during a recent Bigg Boss 20 episode. The actor criticised certain paparazzi photographers for capturing women from uncomfortable angles and then circulating such pictures on social media.

Salman also spoke about the role of audiences in encouraging such content, pointing towards the responsibility of those who view and engage with these pictures online.

Earlier, several female celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Bhasin, Neha Dhupia, Ayesha Khan, Rashami Desai, Shanaya Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and others, have previously objected to photographers clicking them from angles that make them uncomfortable.

At an awards event in Mumbai, Neha Dhupia had confronted the paparazzi and questioned why they continued to take such pictures. She said, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tum logon mein se? Band karo."

Neha also clarified that her objection was not only about her own experience. She said she was speaking up for women who had repeatedly asked photographers to stop taking such pictures and were “tired of saying it again and again”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Dadi Ki Shaadi with Kapil Sharma, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others.