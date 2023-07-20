Neerja Producer Requests President Droupadi Murmu To Speak Up Over Women Paraded Naked In Manipur |

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two Kuki women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Atul Kasbekar, who has produced movies like Neerja, Tumhari Sulu, Why Cheat India, and Looop Lapeta took to Twitter and requested President Droupadi Murmu to speak up on the matter.

He tweeted, “It was a matter of immense pride that Droupadi Murmu ji became the President of our Republic Of humble origin, a representative of all historically disadvantageous communities Symbolic, historic & wonderful It is time Madam President that u pls speak up on what is happening in Manipur As a woman, as a leader.”

Police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants. In a statement, they said an all-out effort is on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Responding to the incident, Manipur Police, in a tweet, said: "All out effort to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked: As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder etc was registered at Nongpok Sekmai PS (Thoubal District) against unknown armed miscreants and the investigation has been started. The State Police is making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."

Manipur state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority of the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.