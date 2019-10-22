Neena Gupta reminisces memories from sets of 'Daddy' in throwback picture

Mumbai: Actress Neena Gupta has shared a throwback picture from the set of Mahesh Bhatt's 1989 film, "Daddy" on Instagram, and fans of an entire generation have been transported to a nostalgic trip.

"Daddy" marked the debut of Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt. In Neena's Insta picture, the whole cast and unit of the film comes together for a rare photo-op.

The set recognisable in the photo is of the film's climax where Anupam Kher, who plays the titular role, wins a ghazal competition.