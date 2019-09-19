Neena Gupta ditches gown, heels, and opt for sneakers at IIFA 2019

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens.

Posting Neena's photo on Instagram on Wednesday night, her daughter Masaba, a designer, captioned it: "Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin" - Neenaji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom @houseofmasaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found... by @birdhichand.