Neena Gupta ditches gown, heels, and opt for sneakers at IIFA 2019

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta ditched heels and flowing gown for a gala. Instead, she picked a neon cold shoulder outfit with a pair of sneakers, and won hearts of netizens.
Posting Neena's photo on Instagram on Wednesday night, her daughter Masaba, a designer, captioned it: "Mujhe gown nahin chahiye or heels ka shauk toh hai hi nahin" - Neenaji for the IIFA Awards this evening in a custom @houseofmasaba neon cold shoulder with some sneakers she found... by @birdhichand.
The actress also shared a photo of her in the chic outfit and captioned it: "Laut ke buddhu ghar ko aaye @houseofmasaba: @birdhichand."
Netizens left comments like, "hottie, soo pretty ma'am, simply....... SEXY", for the "Badhaai Ho" actress.
