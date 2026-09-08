Neena Gupta Recalls Senior Actor Pulling Her Out Of Frame To Get More Screen Space: 'They Have Ego Problems And Insecurities'

Neena Gupta | Photo via Instagram

Veteran actress Neena Gupta opened up about an uncomfortable experience she had with an actor from her generation, recalling how the performer physically moved her out of a shot to get a better position in the frame. According to Neena, the incident reflected the ego and insecurities she has encountered among some older actors. Neena, who has spent more than four decades in the entertainment industry, said she finds it easier to work with younger performers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said that despite being 67, she feels comfortable around a generation much younger than her and says she does not feel a significant age gap when working with them.

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Neena Gupta Calls Out Ego Of Older Actors

“I get along so well with this younger generation. Lagta hi nahi ki main inse bahut badi hoon (I don’t feel like I am much older than them). When I work with (actors of) my generation, bahut taqleef hoti hai (it is very difficult),” she stated.

Explaining why she prefers working with younger actors, Neena pointed to what she describes as the ego and insecurity she has seen among some actors of her generation. She then recalled a particular incident from a shoot in which an actor became concerned about not being visible enough on camera.

“They have so much ego. Once during a shoot, this actor was standing behind me, and he thought he wasn’t visible (in the frame). So he pulled me back and took my spot. This is how it is. They have ego problems and insecurities,” Neena said.

The incident, Neena suggested, was an example of how concerns over screen presence can affect professional interactions on set.

Neena has worked across Bollywood films, television and international productions during her long career. She is now promoting her upcoming show, Chumbak, which is set to stream from September 10 on Netflix.