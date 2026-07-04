Happy Birthday Neena Gupta: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | July 04, 2026
Neena Gupta is a versatile actress who has turned 68 on Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actress.
Neena Gupta studied acting at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi before entering films and television.
Although she had worked for decades, the 2018 film Badhaai Ho introduced her to a new generation of audiences and earned her widespread acclaim.
She received the National Film Award for Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director for the 1993 film Bazaar Sitaram, which she directed.
Apart from acting, Neena has worked as a producer and director for several television projects during the 1990s.
Her memoir, Sach Kahun Toh, offers candid insights into her personal life, career struggles, and journey in the film industry.
In 2017, the actress posted on Instagram saying, "I live in Mumbai and am a good actor looking for good parts to play." The post went viral and is often credited with reviving her film career.
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