Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Interesting Facts To Know About The Versatile Singer

By: Sunanda Singh | June 05, 2026
Neha Kakkar, known for her energetic voice and numerous Bollywood hits, has turned 38 on Saturday, June 6, 2026.
On her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Born on June 6, 1988, in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Neha started singing bhajans at Jagaratras when she was only four years old to earn money for her family.
According to a report, Neha Kakkar and her family lived in a one-room house in Rishikesh and faced financial difficulties before gaining recognition in Bollywood.
After many years of competing on Indian Idol as an aspirant, Neha Kakkar returned as a judge on the show.
Sonu Kakkar, Neha Kakkar's elder sister, motivated her to pursue her musical career.
She is one of the first Bollywood musicians to gain popularity on social media platforms.
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