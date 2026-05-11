Neelima Azeem Opens Up On Three Failed Marriages: 'I Married Talented Men Who Had No Money'

Veteran actress Neelima Azeem spoken about her personal life, failed marriages and the harsh scrutiny she continues to face on social media. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that online criticism and false assumptions about her life often push her to speak her truth publicly.

For those unversed, Neelima has been married three times - first to actor Pankaj Kapur, then to Rajesh Khatter, and later to Raza Ali Khan. She is the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

During a conversation with Zoom, Neelima addressed the kind of comments she regularly receives online. Recalling one such incident, she said, "Just the other day, someone commented that 'Sharab pee kar kya haal ho gaya hai (See what condition she is in due to drinking)'. I don't even drink. Social media makes statements without any truth."

Reflecting on her marriages, the actress clarified that wealth or status was never a factor in her relationships. “I married very simple men who had no money, but who I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches. I never sought a relationship in my life where they would build my career for me or invest money into my businesses; this is not my way of life,” she shared.

Neelima further spoke about her professional journey and achievements, adding, “I did whatever I could in my capacity. I did theater, TV, I have hosted, danced. As an actress, I have 27 best actress awards, I have worked with the finest actors. I never talked about it or blew my own trumpet.”

The actress also admitted that she now feels the need to speak openly because silence often allows others to shape false narratives about her. “But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don't tell your truth, people suppress your voice, change your facts. As time passes, you realize that you are being defamed. What's sad is that another woman is doing it. How do women do this to each other? I didn't want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It's very easy to blame the person,” she added.

Earlier, in a 2021 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Neelima had also reflected on her second marriage with Rajesh Khatter. Speaking about their separation, she had said, “The second marriage would have lasted if certain things hadn't happened, which were difficult to encounter... It was difficult; it was an impossible feat. I think it would have worked out if there had been more control, more logic, and sense in it. But it went, it flew out.”

She had also spoken about the emotional support she received from her sons during difficult phases in life. “But I can get up and start walking again, and I have these lovely boys in my life, my sons (Shahid and Ishaan), who were a great inspiration for me and a source of so much happiness and encouragement,” she had shared.

Neelima concluded by saying that with time she has learned to accept herself, along with both her strengths and flaws, and now looks at life with a more balanced perspective.