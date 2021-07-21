Watch: Mira Rajput, Neelima Azeem reprimand Shahid Kapoor for being busy on his phone during 'family time'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently gave a sneak peek into their family time. She shared a video on her official Instagram account which has been recorded by her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter.

In the video, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem can be seen schooling the actor for not paying attention and for being busy on his phone.

She can be heard saying, "You didn't hear it in context na Sasha because when you guys are on the phone, you don't hear anything in context."

Mira added, "You have to listen to us with your eyes Sha."

She then notices that Ishaan is also busy on his phone as she shoots their video.

"Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep," Mira captioned the video.