Watch: Mira Rajput, Neelima Azeem reprimand Shahid Kapoor for being busy on his phone during 'family time'

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently gave a sneak peek into their family time. She shared a video on her official Instagram account which has been recorded by her brother-in-law, actor Ishaan Khatter.
In the video, Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem can be seen schooling the actor for not paying attention and for being busy on his phone.
She can be heard saying, "You didn't hear it in context na Sasha because when you guys are on the phone, you don't hear anything in context."
Mira added, "You have to listen to us with your eyes Sha."
She then notices that Ishaan is also busy on his phone as she shoots their video.
"Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep," Mira captioned the video.
In one of her recent Instagram posts, Mira referred to Ishaan as "forever third wheel."
Mira and Ishaan share a strong bond and they often tease each other on Instagram. They also share adorable pictures with each other on social media.
Shahid, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishaan will next be seen in horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film 'Pippa' lined up.
On the other hand, Shahid will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie 'Jersey'. He has also been shooting for Raj and DK's upcoming action series on Amazon Prime Video.
