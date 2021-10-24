NCB’s Sameer Wankhede must resign: Filmmaker Hansal Mehta after witness makes allegations against him

Renowned Indian filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Sunday demanded resignation of Narcotics Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede after allegations were levelled against the officer by a witness in the Aryan Khan drugs case. NCB's independent witness, Prabhakar Sail, said he felt a threat to his life from Sameer Wankhede and that he was made to sign a blank panchnama by the NCB.

Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and demanded Sameer Wankhede’s resignation till the time the allegations are disproved.

Hansal Mehta had extended support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son, Aryan Khan, was arrested by the NCB following the drug bust on Cordelia Cruises' Express ship.

Mehta's demand comes after new allegations were made against Wankhede by a witness in the drugs case.

Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests (sic)?”

Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 24, 2021

The time, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, Hansal Mehta had out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his 23-year-old son. The filmmaker tweeted that jumping to conclusions before allowing the law to take its course is “disrespectful and unfair” to the parent and his relationship with his child.

He wrote, "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk (sic)."

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had accused Wankhede of extorting film stars in the Maldives. He had also claimed that Wankhede had been moved to the NCB after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to target the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, the NCB has refuted all allegations levelled up by the independent witness.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 08:11 PM IST