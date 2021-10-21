'Your concern as a father...': Hansal Mehta reacts after Shah Rukh Khan visits son Aryan in jail

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had earlier extended his support to superstar Shah Rukh Khan amid his son Aryan Khan's arrest in an alleged drugs case, has tweeted once again raising concerns about treatment of the film industry and it's people.

Hours after Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Thursday morning, Mehta tweeted, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

"Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse" he continued.

"I don’t know or have never appreciated the term Bollywood. What I do know is that this term and the individuals connected to it are a favourite punching pag and diversionary vehicle for a few divisive, abusive and inefficient set of some cowardly invisible people" he further added.

The filmmaker also restricted comments on his tweets.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were seen at Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's residence in Mumbai's Bandra on Thursday afternoon. She has been summoned by the probe agency.

According to reports from NDTV, the actor's name came up in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drug seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Phones, laptops and electronic devices have been seized from the actor's residence.

Meanwhile, a team of NCB officials visited Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday "to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan".

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan's bail plea in Mumbai cruise drug bust case on October 26.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 03:51 PM IST