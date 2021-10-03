Aryan Khan arrested in drug case: When SRK's wife Gauri Khan was allegedly stopped at Berlin airport for marijuana possession

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan and seven others after it raided a cruise ship here and busted a drugs party, an official said on Sunday.

The detainees include two women, he said.

Apart from Aaryan Khan, the others were identified as Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant, the NCB official said, adding that different drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered from them during the raid conducted on Saturday evening.

The anti-drug agency has registered an FIR in connection with the drugs party, he said.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

However, this is not the first time when someone from the Khan family landed in trouble due to drugs. Shah Rukh Khan's wife ad Aryan's mother Gauri Khan was allegedly held at the Berlin airport for possession of marijuana.

Several years ago, Gauri was allegedly caught at Berlin Airport for possessing Marijuana. However,there was no official confirmation by the authorities on her involvement in the matter. Back then, some reports had also stated that she is addicted to drugs. However, she had refuted the claim in an interview with a lifestyle magazine.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST