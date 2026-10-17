Nayyi Navelli Day 1 Box Office Collection: : Yami Gautam-Starrer Struggles Amid Disappointing Reviews, Collects ₹3.25 Crore

Nayyi Navelli Day 1 Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli was released in theaters on October 16, 2026. Directed by Maari fame Balaji Mohan, the horror-comedy has reportedly received disappointing reviews on social media, and its opening-day box office performance has also been underwhelming.

Nayyi Navelli Day 1 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli collected Rs 3.25 crore net in India on Day 1. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 3.83 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 75 lakh. This takes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.58 crore across 6,281 shows.

Nayyi Navelli Budget

The film reportedly has a budget of Rs 50 crore, although its final box office performance will depend on audience response and its theatrical run over the coming days.

Considering its reported budget, Nayyi Navelli has delivered a disappointing opening at the box office. The film will need a substantial jump over the weekend and sustained collections during the weekdays to improve its prospects.

About Nayyi Navelli

The movie is set in Meerut and follows Mohini (Yami Gautam), who marries Raja (Adinath Kothare). However, her brother-in-law Bantu suspects that she is a daayan because of her seemingly perfect nature and bizarre incidents surrounding her. The story explores whether Mohini is an evil supernatural force or a protector caught in a larger battle between good and evil.

The film also features Mita Vashisht, Sonal Jha, Sunita Rajwar, Rajesh Dubey, Aaditya Kulshreshth and Prateek Pachauri in key roles.

Nayyi Navelli Review

Nayyi Navelli has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Overall, Nayyi Navelli surely had a nayi story, but the weak screenplay and narration make this film a below-average watch. While watching the film, many times we felt that there were scenes which could offer perfect mass moments, but those scenes fall flat. The film has fantasy and family, but sadly it fails to entertain us."