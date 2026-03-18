'Nayi Shuruaat': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Introduces Lover Amid Divorce Drama? New Post Sparks Speculation

Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Introduces Lover Amid Divorce Drama? |

Vada Pav Girl, aka Chandrika Dixit, has recently been making headlines after introducing a 'mystery man' amid reports of her alleged separation from her husband, Yugam Gera. Chandrika has also accused her husband of cheating on her with another woman. Days after these allegations and their reported separation, Yugam shared a series of photos introducing a new woman, calling it a new beginning in his life.

Yugam shared a series of photos on his Instagram, where he is seen gazing at a woman as they watch the sunset together. The woman's face is not visible in the pictures, as she is turned away from the camera. He captioned the post, "Naya Safar, Nayi Shuruaat," but did not tag or mention anyone.

As the post went viral on social media, users began speculating whether the woman could be Yugam’s new love interest. One user commented, ‘Mystery woman le aaya ye.’ While some people congratulated Yugam, others were curious to know the identity of the woman. As Yugam added the hastags "viral, love and couple" many wondered whether the woman is his lover.

So far, Yugam has not revealed the identity of the mystery woman or confirmed whether he is romantically involved with her. Despite all the drama about the alleged love interest, netizens still claim that Vada Pav Girl and her husband is doing this for fame and attention.

After accusing her husband of cheating, Chandrika introduced a man named Saifi into her life. In a recent video shared online, she is seen observing a roza fast for him, mentioning that he also keeps vrats for her. She added, "Roza aur vrat ek hi hota hai."

Chandrika and Yugam's controversy began in early 2026 when the former accused her husband of of cheating on her. She claimed he was involved in an extramarital affair and even shared alleged screenshots and photos as proof. In response, Yugam did accept making a mistake and even apologised to her publicly in a podcast.