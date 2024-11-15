 Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is a documentary film starring Nayanthara. The film, which is set to stream on OTT, explores both the personal and professional life of Nayanthara, highlighting the challenges she faced, as well as her struggles and achievements in the film industry

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
article-image
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is a documentary film starring giving a peek into actress Nayanthara's life. The film, which is helmed by Amrith Krishnan, is set to drop on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The upcoming film will be released on Nayanthara's birthday, November 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film and wrote, "In every universe, she’s the brightest star 🌟 Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix!"

The series promises to be a heartwarming experience. The actress, who is also known as the 'Lady Superstar' down south, predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries.

FPJ Shorts
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
'Jo Sarkaar Kahegi...': BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Over Team India Not Visiting Pakistan For CT 2025; Video
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh
BMW Unveils 2024 M340i in India with a Price Tag of Rs 74.90 Lakh

Story

The docu-film tells the story of Nayanthara, who married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and has two kids with him. It explores both her personal and professional life, highlighting the challenges she faced, as well as her struggles and achievements in the film industry. Additionally, the film also aims to reveal the real Nayanthara behind her glamorous persona.

Read Also
Amaran OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi's Film Online
article-image

Cast and production of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Along with Nayanthara, the film features numerous celebrities like Vignesh Shivan, Taapsee Pannu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rana Daggubati, among others. It is directed by Amrith Krishnan, and Vignesh Shivan has produced the film. The cinematography of the film is done by Sharanya Chander.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...

'Fake Praise Worked': Subhash Ghai During His Book Launch Speaks On Reuniting Bollywood Legends...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of...

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Claims Getting Call Offering ₹3000 To Vote For Maha Vikas Aghadi Ahead Of...

Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully...

Bhavana Pandey On Daughter Ananya Panday's Acting In Student Of The Year 2: 'She Was Not Fully...

Allu Arjun Says His 10-Year-Old Son Ayaan Is Like Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'He Won't Spare Me If...'

Allu Arjun Says His 10-Year-Old Son Ayaan Is Like Ranbir Kapoor In Animal: 'He Won't Spare Me If...'