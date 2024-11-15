Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale On OTT: All About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale OTT Release Date | Trailer

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale is a documentary film starring giving a peek into actress Nayanthara's life. The film, which is helmed by Amrith Krishnan, is set to drop on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch it online?

The upcoming film will be released on Nayanthara's birthday, November 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film and wrote, "In every universe, she’s the brightest star 🌟 Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix!"

In every universe, she’s the brightest star 🌟

Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix! #NayantharaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Z0Ewu95ACA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) October 30, 2024

The series promises to be a heartwarming experience. The actress, who is also known as the 'Lady Superstar' down south, predominantly works in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industries.

Story

The docu-film tells the story of Nayanthara, who married filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and has two kids with him. It explores both her personal and professional life, highlighting the challenges she faced, as well as her struggles and achievements in the film industry. Additionally, the film also aims to reveal the real Nayanthara behind her glamorous persona.

Cast and production of Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale

Along with Nayanthara, the film features numerous celebrities like Vignesh Shivan, Taapsee Pannu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rana Daggubati, among others. It is directed by Amrith Krishnan, and Vignesh Shivan has produced the film. The cinematography of the film is done by Sharanya Chander.