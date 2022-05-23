Naveen Kasturia opens up about his short film 'Tasalli Se', working with Nakuul Mehta, and more

Actor Naveen Kasturia is currently enjoying the success of his short film Tasalli Se. It also features Nakuul Mehta and was released digitally recently. The Free Press Journal caught up with Naveen for an exclusive interview.

The story of Tasalli Se revolves around two friends, Somesh (Nakuul) and Ranjan (Naveen), who had a fallout after a spat on social media, but they reconcile after 12 long years. Talking about his experience of working on the show, Naveen says, “I got a chance to work with people I like. I was able to be myself on the set, and I was very comfortable, which is very important for someone like me. So overall, it was an exciting experience. Also, the audience can expect a very light, thoughtful, sweet friendship story that they will relate to.”

Elaborating on the relevance of the story, he adds, “In our families and friend circle, there are people who have different political views, and sometimes the disagreements can lead to huge arguments, and that can affect your relationship with that person. That is something which happened between these two guys. I think people would relate to that because it is a common story and something which happens these days. Also, the visuals and scenes of the short film are a little poetic, so I hope people get that and find that interesting.”

Naveen is all praise for his co-star Nakuul. “I really had a good time working with him. He’s a simple, sweet guy and very giving. Nakuul is someone with whom I would love to work again,” he gushes.

Advertisement

Naveen plays a filmmaker who is sensitive about his surroundings. He explains, “He is also very attached to his friend. He’s very warm, loving, and caring, but he’s very sensitive. He’s hurt because of something that happened a few years ago, and that is making him awkward with his friend.”

Advertisement

Naveen has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. However, he says that making a career in acting was not a sudden decision. “I did theatre and started acting when I was in school. When I was doing a job, I felt puri life paise kamane ke liye toh kaam nahin kar sakte hai. So I came to Mumbai, but I was not sure I would become an actor because I thought that actors sirf vahi log bante hai jinke connections hote hai. I thought there are so many of them; why would people take me? Initially, I wanted to write. I started doing ads for money, and then I got Sulemani Keeda. So organically, one thing led to another, and I became an actor,” Naveen avers.

The actor also shares that his journey has not been an easy one. Revealing the challenges he face during the initial days of his career, Naveen says, "There was a point I didn't have money. When I was directionless in life as I was confused if I wanted to write or act. I had written a script and was trying to make it but nothing was happening. People would read it but I would not find a producer. So that time was difficult. But post Pitchers, I found a way and I was clear that I had to do acting. Struggle abhi bhi hai but now I am a known face and now I want to be a part of good projects, I might also end up saying no to a lot of things. So, the struggle of finding a good role and a good script will remain for life."

Naveen will next be seen in the second season of Pitchers. The show will go on floors soon. He also has Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 3 with Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:00 AM IST