National Award-winning cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee reveals what's it like to work with Bollywood's ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Originally hailing from Kolkata, Sudeep Chatterjee, an Indian cinematographer, got his training at the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. His recent work Gangubai Kathiawadi has just entered the Rs. 100 crore club. After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, where he was successful in bringing the old magic of Mumbai and its underbelly back on screen for today’s generation with his lenses, Sudeep has many big-ticket projects in his kitty.

Besides working on films with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali like Guzaarish, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has also shot popular films like Chak De! India, Iqbal, and Dhoom 3, to name a few. The two time National Award winner has also collaborated with critically acclaimed directors like Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Ram Gopal Varma, Srijit Mukherji, Nagesh Kukunoor and Shimit Amin.

Talking about working with Bhansali, Sudeep shares, “I never feel a lack of creative liberty while working with him. In fact, I feel that he is the most democratic and collaborative director. A lot of people have preconceived notions about him that he is very rigid and opinionated, but that’s not the truth. There are so many things we have in common, and we bond over music. I feel very liberated on his sets.”

Elaborating further, he gushes, “I do have a comfort zone with him. Gangubai Kathiawadi is my fourth movie with him. Surprisingly, my prep time with him in this film was minimum since we have developed a mutual understanding. He doesn’t give any brief in particular. He has a very clear idea of how the film should look, and also, he never imposes his thoughts on mine. Once he gives me the script, I start reading references like paintings, photographs etc. We never plan our creative discussions.”

When probed on having pressures to maintain the consistency of Bhansali’s grandeur, he explains, “He doesn’t make me feel pressurised. It is also because I have my comfort zone with him. He keeps dropping hints, and I have to guess and form my shot accordingly. It has become a very interesting game for me. He kept telling me while shooting Gangubai Kathiawadi to keep it minimal. It is so gratifying to see the joy on his face after every scene is cut.”

On a parting note, he reveals the most challenging shoot he did in a Bhansali film. “He wanted Gangubai Kathiawadi to have beauty with soul. Whatever you see in the film is all indoors. I had to play with the lighting throughout, which was challenging. The climax was all shot during the night with the apt lighting,” he concludes.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:48 AM IST