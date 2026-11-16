'Nashte Mein Toote Dil, Chai Ke Saath Aansu...': Raghu Ram Opens Up About His Roadies Rebirth Experience – VIDEO

'I Missed This Pain': Raghu Ram On Returning To Roadies | Photo By Ashwini Sawant

Television host and anchor Raghu Ram, the OG Roadie, has finally returned to the MTV Roadies franchise after 12 years. He is making his comeback with Roadies: Rebirth (Season 21), where he will have the special power to decide the death or rebirth of a contestant.

Raghu, who created Roadies when it launched in 2003, played a pivotal role in making the show one of India's longest-running reality television franchises. However, in 2014, he quit the show, reportedly citing excessive interference from the channel.

'I Missed This Pain': Raghu Ram On Returning To Roadies

Talking about his experience of returning to the show after more than a decade, Raghu kept his role under wraps while giving fans a glimpse of his time on the journey.

During a press conference held in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, he said, "Mera experience aisa tha ki maine poori journey mein kisi se baat nahi ki. Mera ek area tha jisse Patal kehte the. Main Patal se ukhad kar aata tha aur logon ko ghaseet kar apne saath le jaata tha. Magar mujhe bahut maza aaya, kyunki naashte mein mujhe logon ke toote hue dil khaane ko mile aur chai ke saath unke aansu peene ko mile. Aur pet bhar ke mila! Bahut maza aaya. I live for this shi*t. I missed this. I missed this pain. Loved it!"

With Raghu's return, viewers can expect a darker side of the game, along with unexpected twists and turns.

About Roadies: Rebirth

This season also brings a major format change, with OG gang leaders Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa competing as two mega teams instead of leading separate individual gangs. They are joined by the NewGs Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Bani J and Baseer Ali.

Roadies Season 21, titled Roadies: Rebirth, premiered on October 16, 2026. The initial episodes featured the auditions, while the culling round is set to take place in an upcoming episode. With the selection process nearing its end, the competition is finally gearing up to begin, as the contestants prepare to face the challenges and twists that lie ahead. The episodes are scheduled to air on November 27.

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