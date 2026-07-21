Nandamuri Balakrishna Suffers Leg Injury On NBK 111 Sets While Filming Action Scene, Jr NTR Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna suffered a leg injury while filming an action sequence for his upcoming movie, tentatively titled NBK 111, in Kakinada.

The actor was shooting a fight scene in and around the Kakinada Port area when he sustained the injury. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a ligament tear in his leg.

As per a report by Gulte, doctors have advised Balakrishna to undergo a minor surgery. If he proceeds with the procedure, the actor is expected to take a few weeks of rest before resuming work on the film.

Soon after the reports surfaced, actor Jr NTR posted on X, "Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form."

Get well soon Bala Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form… — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 21, 2026

The makers of the film also confirmed the injury via a statement on social media.

The statement read, "During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery."

"His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon," it further read.

During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear.



As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.



His unwavering dedication,… — Vriddhi Cinemas (@vriddhicinemas) July 21, 2026

The injury comes just weeks after the makers unveiled the first glimpse of NBK 111 on Balakrishna's birthday. The teaser received a positive response from fans, with many praising the actor's stylish and intense look.

In the glimpse, Balakrishna is seen riding a motorcycle while carrying a rifle, showcasing a powerful action-packed avatar. The sequence became one of the most talked-about moments from the teaser.

NBK 111 marks another collaboration between Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni after the commercial success of Veera Simha Reddy, which emerged as a major hit during the Sankranthi festival. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner.

Kajal Aggarwal has been finalised as the female lead and will be sharing screen space with Balakrishna for the fourth time.