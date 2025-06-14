Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Cool As Fans Push & Mob Him Despite Security Presence During Birthday Celebration (VIDEO)

Veteran Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as NBK, turned 65 on June 10. His birthday was celebrated in grand style, complete with a lavish three-tiered cake and an elaborate event attended by fans and well-wishers. However, what was meant to be a joyous occasion quickly turned into chaos as crowd control spiraled out of hand.

Several videos from the celebration have surfaced on social media. In one such clip, Balakrishna is seen visibly losing his cool as fans mobbed him during the event.

Despite the presence of his security personnel, the crowd surged forward, with many trying to touch his feet, offer garlands and flowers, and pose for selfies.

At one point, overwhelmed by the growing frenzy, Balakrishna appeared frustrated and gestured for people to stay away, even raising his voice to regain control of the situation. The security team struggled to manage the over excited fans, leading to a moment of complete disorder.

In another now-viral video from his birthday celebration, NBK is seen dressed in traditional attire, with a tilak adorning his forehead. While those around him encourage him to cut the cake, the actor instead starts flipping the cake knife playfully in his hand.

At one point, the knife comes so close to someone beside him that they instinctively lean back. His security guard can also be seen glancing around, unsure of how to respond.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, which was released in January this year. The film also starred Urvashi Rautela and it grossed nearly Rs 150 crore globally. It also became the third highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025.

NBK is currently shooting for Akhanda 2 with Boyapati Srinu. He will also play an important role in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.