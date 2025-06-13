 MC Stan's Crazy Fan, Who Rushed To Meet Him, Heckled By Security Team Members; Rapper Asks Them Not To Manhandle Him (VIDEO)
MC Stan was spotted in Mumbai on Friday, attracting a crowd of enthusiastic fans. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, an over excited fan is seen rushing toward the rapper, seemingly hoping to take a photo with him. However, before the fan could get too close, MC Stan's security team quickly stepped in and pulled him away

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:26 PM IST
Popular rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan was spotted in Mumbai on Friday (June 13), drawing several excited fans. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows a fan enthusiastically approaching the rapper, seemingly in an attempt to take a photo. However, before he could get too close, MC Stan's security team swiftly intervened and pulled the fan away.

Several others are also seen in the same spot. Soon after the rapper saw his team members grabbing the fan and pulling him away, he gestured them to let the fan go and not handle him roughly.

In the video, MC Stan is seen wearing an all-white traditional outfit called pehran. He is spotted interacting with those around him.

Take a look at his video here:

This isn't the first time the Bigg Boss 16 winner has shown empathy toward overzealous fans. In 2024, during a Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai, a fan unexpectedly rushed the stage and forcefully hugged MC Stan.

A video posted by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured the moment, where MC Stan, rather than reacting aggressively, returned the hug warmly and ensured the fan was safely escorted offstage.

Known for his massive fan following, especially among the youth, MC Stan has often found himself in such situations.

MC Stan was all over the news in 2024 after he announced his breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Buba. He shared his relationship status and wrote, "I am single," which has caught the attention of his fans and followers. As soon as he announced the news, many fans flooded him with messages on social media.

The rapper was last seen sharing the stage with singer-rapper King during his Mumbai tour in September 2024.

