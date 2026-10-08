Nana Patekar's Son Malhar Patekar Breaks Down As He Arrives At Goa Hospital Ahead Of Actor's Funeral; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Nana Patekar ’s son Malhar Patekar arrived at a hospital in Goa on Thursday (October 8) afternoon following the veteran actor’s sudden death. Malhar was seen breaking down as he reached the hospital, with emotional and heartbreaking visuals from the scene surfacing on social media.

Malhar met doctors and family members at the hospital as the necessary formalities following Nana’s death were completed. After the paperwork was finished, the actor’s mortal remains were handed over to the family.

Following the reported demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, his son Malhar Patekar arrived at a hospital in Goa. Malhar met with the doctors and members of the family as the necessary formalities are being completed. After the completion of the required paperwork, Nana Patekar’s mortal remains will be handed over to the family. #nanapatekartribute — Rohit Watts (@rohitwattsabh) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains will be brought to Pune, where they will be kept for antim darshan. His last rites are scheduled to take place around 4 pm on Thursday at his Pune farmhouse. The veteran actor will be cremated with full state honours.

Nana Patekar’s Final Hours

Nana Patekar died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest in Goa. He was 75.

According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Goa, Nana had messaged a friend around 2:30 am, saying that he was unwell. However, the friend saw the message later and reached the actor’s residence around 4 am.

He reportedly found Nana sweating and gasping for breath. The actor was then rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him. Despite attempts at CPR, he was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Nana’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry, with colleagues, friends and fans mourning the loss of one of Hindi and Marathi cinema’s most celebrated actors.

Nana Patekar worked in the film industry for nearly five decades and appeared in around 90 films.

Born on January 1, 1951, Nana began his acting journey in theatre before making his mark on the big screen. Over the years, he became known for portraying intense, realistic and often complex characters. He had also worked as a director and writer.

The actor was last seen in the film O'Romeo, alongside Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani.