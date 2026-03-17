Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna Pay Emotional Tribute To Ishqbaaaz's 'Dadi' Navnindra Behl: 'We Kept In Touch Over The Years...'

Ishqbaaaz Actress Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Co-Stars Mourn | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress, writer and theatre director Navnindra Behl, best known for playing Shivaay's grandmother in the popular TV show Ishqbaaaz, passed away at the age of 76. The news of her demise was confirmed by her filmmaker son Kanu Behl. Following the news, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who worked with her on Ishqbaaaz, penned emotional notes on social media, remembering her and the memories they shared on the sets.

Nakuul, Surbhi Pay Tribute To Ishqbaaaz’s Navnindra Behl



On Tuesday, March 17, Nakuul shared photos and wrote, "The beauty of long running television shows is that they sometimes give you the opportunity to spend time with people who may have existed in worlds very different from yours until then..and then, almost magically, they end up shaping a significant part of who you were during those years. And long after the experience ends, some of what they stood for continues to find a home within you."

Further, he added that they spent many days sharing the set floor and several lunches over the three years they worked together on Ishqbaaaz. He recalled how he would often complain about the "boring sabzis" (read: lauki, karela) Navnindra would bring, while she would continue to insist that he try her food. She didn’t give up, and he never gave in.

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Nakuul shared that they kept in touch over the years, long after the show ended, and even had the good fortune of celebrating her on her 75th birthday in October 2024.

While Surbhi wrote, "Miss you, Dadi. My first show as a lead and i consider myself lucky we were makeup room partners, I have practically lived the most precious time of my life with you, just the right influence at the start of my career what better could i ask for our lunches together, our conversations about about life. You fondly talking about your love story with lalit sir, I was your executive producer at most occasions and we would joke about it. Zindagi ko woh pal apne hum sab ke bohot khoobsurat bana dive dadi. Om shanti."

Navnindra was married to veteran actor and director Lalit Behl, who passed away in 2021 after suffering COVID-19-related complications in Delhi.