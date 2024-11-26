 Nagarjuna Announces Younger Son Akhil Akkineni's Engagement To Zainab Ravdjee: 'Couldn't Be Happier'
Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee's engagement took place at the actor's family home and was attended by close family members.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
Superstar Nagarjuna on Tuesday announced the engagement of his younger son Akhil Akkineni to artist Zainab Ravdjee. Akhil's engagement comes just days before the marriage of Naga Chaitanya with actor Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

"We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings," Nagarjuna wrote on X.

The engagement took place at the actor's family home and was attended by close family members. Zainab, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, is an artist who has spent her life between India, Dubai and London, according to a release from Nagarjuna.

Akhil also shared the news on his Instagram with pictures from the ceremony.

"Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged," he captioned an image with his fiancee.

The wedding will take place sometime next year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

