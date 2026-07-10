Nafisa Ali Reveals She Wanted To Quit Acting During Cancer Treatment: I Looked Bad, Didn't Want To Act | FPJ Exclusive

Nafisa Ali |

There are stars, and then there are fighters. Nafisa Ali belongs to the latter.

For over four decades, the veteran actor has worn many hats - actor, activist, beauty queen and an inspiration to countless people who have admired her grace both on and off screen. In 2018, Nafisa publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, a battle she has faced with remarkable honesty and unwavering courage. Years later, the fight continues. But what refuses to fade is her spirit.

At the trailer launch of Max, Min and Meowzaki, Nafisa didn’t merely promote a film. She reminded everyone in the room that courage often looks ordinary - showing up, even when your body tells you not to. Recalling how she almost walked away from the project, the actress revealed that the emotional and physical toll of cancer treatment had shattered her confidence.

Speaking about why she initially didn’t want to be a part of the film, Nafisa Ali said, “Actually, I told Paddy (Director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy), I said, I’m in the middle of my cancer and my chemo, and I look bad, and I don’t want to act. And Paddy said, no, no, no. And he gave me the courage of facing the camera again, irrespective of the trauma my body was going through. So I’m grateful for that. I’m still fighting.”

There was a brief silence in the room after she finished speaking. It wasn’t the silence of discomfort - it was one of admiration. Because sometimes, the most powerful performance isn’t the one on screen; it’s the one life demands from you every single day.

If Nafisa’s words moved the audience, producer Samiksha Oswal’s tribute left many emotional. Holding back tears, she spoke about the actor’s commitment to the film despite undergoing one of the toughest phases of her life. Getting emotional while thanking Nafisa Ali, producer Samiksha said, “I’ll just say I’m very thankful to Nafisa ji. She had her first surgery, a very big surgery, before we began the film. She is battling cancer and yesterday she flew with me. And I can’t thank her enough. She took her bone marrow injection and a few days back she had her chemo, and she was still ready to travel to pass on this message of love.”

In an industry often obsessed with glamour and perfection, Nafisa Ali stood before the cameras with something far more powerful - truth. She didn’t pretend to be fearless. She admitted she was vulnerable, that she didn’t feel beautiful enough to face the camera, that cancer had changed her. And yet, she came back. Perhaps that is what makes her story bigger than cinema. It isn’t about one film or one trailer launch. It’s about choosing hope over fear, purpose over pain and life over surrender.