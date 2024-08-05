Naezy Gets Mobbed As He Steps Out For Fan Meet In Mumbai Post Bigg Boss OTT 3 (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss OTT 3 finalist Naved Shaikh aka Naezy found himself at the centre of a massive fan frenzy as he stepped out for a scheduled fan-meet session in Mumbai on Sunday (August 4). The event, eagerly anticipated by his loyal supporters and admirers, turned into a bustling affair as hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the rapper.

Several pictures and videos of Naezy have surfaced in which he is seen getting mobbed by his fans. Soon after he stepped out of his car, excited fans came near him for selfies.

One of the highlights of the event was when Naezy cut a specially prepared cake, which had an iPhone inside, amidst cheers from the crowd. During the event, fans also asked the rapper about his experience on Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Despite the overwhelming turnout, Naezy interacted with his admirers, posed for selfies and exchanged greetings. Take a look at some videos here:

Naezy went ahead to be one of the most interesting contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor. While actress Sana Makbul lifted the trophy, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey became the second runner-up.

Naezy's life was showcased in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

He made his debut with a music video titled Aafat in the year 2014. He rose to fame with his collaboration with DIVINE on their breakout hit Mere Gully Mein, released in 2015.