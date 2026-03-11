Naagin Fame Pearl V Puri To Make Television Comeback With Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here's What We Know About His Role

Pearl V Puri To Make Television Comeback With Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? |

Naagin star Pearl V Puri is reportedly set to make a grand entry in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. But what role will he be playing, negative or positive? According to reports, Pearl has been approached for the show and is currently in talks with the makers about his role in the Smriti Irani-led series.

Do you remember Ansh Gujral from the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? The character was played by Akashdeep Saigal. According to Bombay Times, Pearl V Puri has been approached to play the role of Ansh’s son in the sequel. Reports suggest that Akashdeep was initially approached to reprise his iconic role as Ansh, but the deal didn’t materialize. As a result, the makers began exploring other options for the character.

When Was Pearl V Puri Last Seen On Television?

Pearl V Puri was last seen on Indian television in the supernatural drama Brahmarakshas 2 in 2020–21, where he played Angad Mehra before the show wrapped up. Since then, he has largely stayed away from TV fiction, making selective appearances in special episodes like Naagin: Basant Panchami Special in 2022 and focusing on his Bollywood projects, including Yaariyan 2 in 2023. Now, fans are excited as reports suggest he is in talks to make a comeback on the small screen with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

If Puri joins KSBKBT 2, it would be his comeback to the Television after almost 4 years. Let us further wait for the official confirmation ahead. So far, Puri has not reacted to his appearance in KSBKBT 2 reports.

Puri began his television journey with the thriller Phir Bhi Na Maane…Badtameez Dil in 2015. He then went on to star in popular shows like Naagin 3, which solidified his status as a leading TV actor in supernatural dramas. Following that, he appeared in Brahmarakshas 2, portraying Angad Mehra, and also participated in special TV events, including Naagin: Basant Panchami Special. Along the way, Pearl expanded his horizons beyond television, making his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2.