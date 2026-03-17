'My Wife Ordered 2 Inductions': Akshay Kumar Reacts To LPG Cylinder Shortage At Mumbai Event - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar reacted to the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage while attending an event in Mumbai on Tuesday (March 17). The actor visited the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam to announce the launch of the civic body’s 'Mumbai Clean League', a city-wide cleanliness competition.

During the interaction with the media, Akshay was asked to share his thoughts on the shortage of LPG cylinders. Responding to it, the actor said, "Abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Meri wife (actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna) ne kal hi 2 induction order kiye hai. Vo ghar pe pahuche hai ki nahi ab tak, vo mujhe nahi pata (I've not faced any problem so far. My wife ordered two induction cooktops. I'm not sure whether the appliances have been delivered yet)."

Amid the crisis, several households have been preparing for potential disruptions by switching to alternative cooking options like induction stoves, microwave ovens and air fryers.

LPG shortage in Mumbai

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage in Mumbai and surrounding regions, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal informed that the state has authorised police protection for the transportation and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas to curb rising black marketing.

Bhujbal said the move comes in response to increasing instances of illegal sale of LPG cylinders, allegedly driven by supply disruptions linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

As part of contingency measures, the state government is also considering supplying kerosene as an alternative fuel.

Meanwhile, the LPG crisis has severely impacted the hospitality sector. Several restaurants have either downsized operations or shut down entirely due to disruptions in both LPG and piped natural gas supply. Smaller establishments, in particular, are struggling to sustain operations amid rising costs and supply uncertainty.