'My Stage Is For Music & Devotion' Aditya Gadhvi Breaks Silence After Muslims Asked To Leave Ahmedabad Garba Event | Instagram

Ahmedabad: Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi has distanced himself from a controversial announcement asking Muslims and non-Hindus to leave a garba event in Ahmedabad, clarifying that the message was neither his decision nor a reflection of his views.

The controversy erupted during the ‘Rang Morla ft. Aditya Gadhvi’ programme at Savvana Party Plot on Shela Road on Wednesday night, when anchor and radio jockey Akash Trivedi asked Muslims and non-Hindus to leave the venue, citing the presence of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) to protect Sanatan Dharma.

A video of the announcement went viral on social media, drawing criticism and prompting Gadhvi to issue a clarification on Instagram.

WHO IS WELCOME AT GARBA EVENTS? 🚨 A religious controversy has erupted after an announcement at a Garba event in Ahmedabad reportedly asked Muslims and people of other faiths to leave the venue. The incident has reignited debate over religious traditions, event organisers' rules, and whether people should be excluded from cultural celebrations because of their religion. — @Sanatana Dharma 🙏🙏 (@dhananjaykaturi) October 16, 2026

Aditya Gadhvi Clarifies His Stand

“A few words from me, because a lot is being said in my name. I am an artist. I am a proud Hindu. Navratri is the most sacred time of my year, and standing on a stage singing for Maa Ambe in front of thousands of people dancing garba is the greatest blessing of my life,” Gadhvi wrote.

The singer alleged that a group had taken control of the backstage area and used his platform to deliver a message without his consent.

He maintained that neither he nor his team had been consulted about the announcement.

“My stage is for music and for devotion,” Gadhvi said, adding that anyone wishing to participate in garba with love and respect for Maa Durga was welcome.

What Happened At Ahmedabad Garba Event?

In the viral video, Trivedi is heard making “a humble request” to 'vidharmis' (non-Hindus) and Muslims to leave the ground. He subsequently announced that VHP members had arrived to protect Sanatan Dharma.

A VHP leader defended the intervention, describing it as part of a routine exercise conducted by Bajrang Dal volunteers at garba events across Gujarat.

“We remove suspicious people from the ground,” the leader said.

According to reports, Bajrang Dal volunteers had visited the programme and asked organisers to prevent non-Hindus from entering the venue. The announcement followed their intervention.

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'Garba Has Never Asked Anyone Their Surname'

In his Instagram statement, Gadhvi emphasised that garba has traditionally brought people together across religious and community boundaries.

“For generations, people of every faith in Gujarat and across India have played garba side by side, and that is what makes it ours,” he said.

The singer added that the traditional dance had never asked participants for their surnames.

Concluding his statement with “Jai Ambe”, Gadhvi reiterated that his stage was dedicated to music and devotion, not religious exclusion.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)