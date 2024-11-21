My Husband Is Going And May Not Come Back: Divyendu Sharma On What Firefighters Families Go Through

Divyendu Sharma and Pratik Gandhi |

“The film also talks about the families of firefighters. 'There is always a feeling that maybe my husband or my wife is going and may not come back'- is what they think when their family member goes out to work during an emergency, ” said Divyendu Sharma at the Agni trailer launch.

The first film in India to be made on firefighters, Gandhi portrays Vithal, a fearless firefighter, while Divyenndu plays Samit, his brother-in-law and a police officer. Despite personal tensions, the two characters join forces to investigate the mysterious fires spreading across Mumbai. The film’s narrative delves into their journey of finding the truth, handling professional hazards and personal differences, and racing against time to prevent a looming disaster.

The trailer suggests that this will be a solid, action packed movie, which shows us the challenges these real life heroes face behind the scenes, and the anchor deservedly asked the audience to also stand up and applaud in respect of their bravery.

Speaking about it director Rahul Dholakia said, “While making the film, a firefighter told me how people aren’t aware that its not only for fires that they are called for. I think we should give them much more respect than we currently do.”

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment this film marks their reunion with Dholakia after the success of Raees. Farhan added an important point, that except the lead cast, real firefighters had been used in the movie. The trailer launch also had the presence of firefighters who had been awarded for their bravery in the line of duty, who shared their experiences.