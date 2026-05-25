'My Algorithm Is Filled...': Varun Dhawan Reacts To Viral Video Of Man Dancing For GF On Palat During Main Tera Hero Re-Release Screening

Varun Dhawan reacts to viral Main Tera Hero theatre moment | Photo Via Instagram

Varun Dhawan's 2014 film Main Tera Hero has re-released in theatres as part of the David Dhawan Film Festival, where some of the filmmaker's iconic hits have returned to the big screen to celebrate his legacy. The film also starred Ileana D'Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Arunoday Singh, Anupam Kher, Rajpal Yadav, and Shakti Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan Reacts To Viral Main Tera Hero Theatre Moment

Several videos from the screening have gone viral on social media, with one of the most popular clips showing a young man seizing the ultimate Bollywood main-character moment by dancing for his girlfriend inside the theatre as the song Palat played on screen.

The video even caught Varun Dhawan's attention, as he re-shared it on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is releasing on June 5, but why is my algo filled with this. Very humbled."

Sharing another video, Dhawan wrote, "Wtf is going."

Meanwhile, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5.